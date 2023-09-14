Granville resident reappointed by Gov. DeWine to Ohio Arts Council

On Sept. 1, Gov. Mike DeWine reappointed Granville resident Neal Zimmers as well Darryl Mehaffie, of Greenville, and Dr. Farid Naffah, of Cortland to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) board for terms ending July 1, 2028.

"Darryl, Farid, and Neal work tirelessly to make Ohio’s arts and culture sector as robust as it is today. Their in-depth knowledge of their communities, combined with their statewide perspectives, help to achieve our shared mission to strengthen Ohio culturally, educationally, and economically," said OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins. "I am excited that their service to Ohioans will continue."

Zimmers is a practicing attorney. He graduated from Denison University and The George Washington University Law School. He previously served 23 years on the OAC board, as a legislative appointee from 1983 to 1991; as an appointee of former Gov. Bob Taft from 2004 to 2009; and as an appointee of former Gov. Kasich beginning in 2013. A former two-term Montgomery County court judge, he also served 20 years as a state senator representing Greater Dayton and the Miami Valley, serving a term as president pro tempore. After retiring from public office in 1994, Zimmers was Ohio Vice-President of CSX Railroad for 10 years. A strong supporter of the arts and an advocate of their value to society, he serves as a member of the Granville Arts Collaborative and served as a past member of the Granville Arts Commission. He is a director emeritus of the Eichelberger Foundation in Dayton, which provided millions to Dayton-area arts and cultural organizations. He is also currently vice-chair of the Granville Board of Building and Zoning Appeals.

Information submitted by the Ohio Arts Council.

