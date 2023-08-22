Granville schools hires 25 new employees ahead of 2023-24 school year

Recently hired Granville Exempted Village School District employees attend the district's convocation on Aug. 17. The district hired 25 employees ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Granville Exempted Village Schools has hired a total of 25 new employees, plus three through the Licking County Educational Service Center (ESC) who are not Granville Schools employees but work in district buildings.

"We’ve had many new hires within the district this year, several of whom are new administrative and operational hires, and I’m excited by each of their individual experiences, skills, and goals for the future within Granville Schools," said District Superintendent Jeff Brown. "I am confident that each of these educators and professionals will help our district support the students, staff, and community at large to the best of their abilities."

Of the 25 new employees, six are administrative and operational hires.

Katie Beach – Assistant Principal of Granville High School. Beach previously was a classroom teacher for 17 years. Her last position was as Social Studies teacher, trip coordinator, and assistant activities director for Mount Vernon City Schools. Her start date was July 31.

Sarah Giannetto – Assistant Principal of Granville Intermediate School. Giannetto is a familiar face in the district, as she has been a fixture in Granville Schools for more than 20 years, teaching fourth, fifth, and sixth grade. Her start date was Aug. 1.

Kim Pulley – Assistant Treasurer. Pulley has more than 20 years of governmental accounting and auditing experience. Her last position was as treasurer and CFO of Johnstown-Monroe Local School District in Johnstown, Ohio. Her start date was Aug. 1.

Scott Lofton – Director of Operations. Lofton has 25 years of experience in operations and previously was the business director of Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools since 2016. His start date was Aug. 1.

Brian Petrie – Director of Human Resources. Petrie has nearly 25 years in education, beginning with teaching and most recently as a Superintendent at Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools. His start date was Aug. 1.

Scott Carpenter – Transportation Supervisor. Carpenter has 35 years of experience in education, beginning with teaching and most recently as a Principal of John Glenn High School in East Muskingum Local School District. His start date is Sept. 1.

All new hires were approved by the Granville Board of Education on June 26 at a regular board meeting.

