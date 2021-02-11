Grape-Nuts shortage coming to an end: Company giving away free cereal for a year, coupons through contest

The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 is coming to an end earlier than expected.

For months, Grape-Nuts fans have been struggling to get their favorite cereal as a shortage hit the brand amid the coronavirus pandemic and production issues. Parent company Post Consumer Brands told USA TODAY in late January that the cereal would be back fully on shelves in the spring.

But Post announced Thursday the cereal will be shipping at full capacity by mid-March.

“We recognize that the temporary Grape-Nuts shortage has been frustrating to fans given that Grape-Nuts is a one-of-a-kind cereal and there is no other cereal like it on the market,” said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, in a news release.

DeRock said production has been ramped up and the company is "running full swing 51 out of the next 55 days."

To apologize for the shortage, the brand is holding a contest through March 19 where 10 fans will win free Grape-Nuts for a year. For entering the contest, consumers will be notified when the cereal is back and full capacity and will get a coupon for $1.50 off the cereal. Sign up at www.facebook.com/grapenutscereal.

There's also a new "Grape-Nuts Secret Super Fans Facebook group" where the company says it will send updates and will engage with consumers.

The brand started experiencing shortages in late 2020 and its Grape-Nuts Flakes cereal was also affected.

It is possible you’ll be able to find a box before mid-March.

USA TODAY found the cereal available to order for shipping from Walmart and Target websites Thursday. In some parts of the country, it is available for store pickup.

The company told USA TODAY that the cereal is shipping in limited capacity and some inventory is still working its way through the supply chain.

