Grape-Nuts shortage had boxes going for $100. Now, it’s back and reimbursing customers

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it a flurry of shortages.

From coins to furniture to Dr. Pepper, items across myriad industries seemingly dropped off the face of the earth due, in large part, to disruptions in manufacturing chains.

Among those tough-to-come-by items was Grape-Nuts cereal, but parent company Post Consumer Brands announced Wednesday that the fiber-rich cereal is now heading back to stores nationwide — and the company is offering a reimbursement for customers.

During the shortage, Post says Grape-Nuts were selling for big money on secondary markets.

A four-pound box was listed at $110 by a third-party seller on Walmart at the end of January, USA Today reported.

To compare, the suggested retail price for a 64-ounce box of Grape-Nuts is $6.49.

Smaller boxes are still listed at inflated prices on Amazon and eBay — one seller is asking nearly $30 (with $5 shipping) for a 29-ounce box of Grape-Nuts on the latter platform.

If you paid higher prices for a box of Grape-Nuts, Post wants to reimburse you.

Purchases of $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 15, 2021 are eligible for a partial reimbursement up to $115 to “help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts...” the company said.

Those interested will need to submit their receipt — from a retailer or e-retailer — here by April 15.

The receipt must be clearly legible and show a purchase date within the eligible time frame, the amount paid and the net weight of the box purchased.

If you qualify for a reimbursement, Post will mail you a check within six to eight weeks.

Cereal saw a surge in popularity in 2020 as more people ate breakfast at home during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported. This has made some cereals — including Grape-Nuts and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Corn Flakes — scarcer in 2021.