Grape-Nuts shortage is over: Cereal brand to reimburse consumers who paid inflated prices during COVID shortage

For those with pandemic pangs for the sweet crunch of Grape Nuts, take heart. The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 is officially over.

After months of being out of stock, the cereal is shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide, parent company Post Consumer Brands told USA TODAY exclusively.

And if you paid wildly inflated prices on the black market to get your hands on a box, you may be eligible for reimbursement.

“It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are ‘Nuts for Grape-Nuts,’” Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, said in a statement. “So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn’t be without their favorite crunchy cereal."

The brand started experiencing shortages in late 2020 and its Grape-Nuts Flakes cereal was also affected. The shortage hit amid the coronavirus pandemic and production issues.

Post told USA TODAY in late January that the cereal would be back fully on shelves in the spring. Then in February, the company said Grape-Nuts was expected to return earlier, around mid-March.

Grape-Nuts refund: How to get reimbursed

In late January, a third-party seller on Walmart listed a 4-pound box for $110. On Amazon and eBay, sellers jacked up prices of the high-fiber cereal that doesn't contain grapes or nuts but is made from wheat and barley.

The 64-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $6.49, with the 20.5-ounce box costing $4.29 and the 29-ounce box $4.99.

Cereal fans who paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 15 are “eligible to submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt for a partial refund of up to $115 to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased.”

For example, an actual purchase price of $20 for one 20.5-ounce box will qualify for a $15.71 refund.

However, according to the offer's fine print, the total of the partial refunds will be limited to $10,000. There's also a limit of "one partial refund claim per household/mailing address."

Submit receipts at www.postconsumerbrands.com/promotions/grape-nuts-shortage-reimbursement through April 15.

