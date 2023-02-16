Grapeland couple sentenced in murder for hire plot

Feb. 15—TYLER — A Grapeland man, and his girlfriend, were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Eastern District of Texas for a murder for hire solicitation.

According to United States Attorney Brit Featherston, Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 45, pled guilty Aug. 12, 2022, to murder for hire and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle Wednesday.

Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, of Grapeland, pleaded guilty Aug. 9, 2022, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday by Kernodle.

Campos and Pittman were indicted by a federal grand jury April 21, 2022.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2022, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hit man, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the "hit man" to murder a former associate of Campos, claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money.

Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks.

On April 8, 2022, Campos and Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the "hit man" with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the "hit man" with information about the intended victim.

On April 13, 2022, Campos and Pittman again traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder and to provide the "hit man" with approximately one gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P, which is a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and a shotgun as partial payment for the murder of the intended victim.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.