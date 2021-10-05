Grapes damaged by wildfires transformed into vodka

POPSUGAR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Glover ⭒ Binge Eating (@tasteitwithtia) If you never feel quite full and satiated after a meal or you're hungry an hour or so after, Tia Glover, RD, shared this graphic on Instagram on how to build a balanced plate. She said in the caption, "I love using this formula when making meals or snacks because I know it will keep me full and satisfied until my next meal!"