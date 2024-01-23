Grapevine-Colleyville schools will ask voters to consider $150 million in improvements

The Grapevine-Colleyville school board voted Monday to place a $150 million bond package on the May ballot that would replace aging roofs and equipment and pay for security and technology updates.

The bond will not increase the debt portion of the tax rate, the district said in a statement. That rate is 19.57 cents per $100 of property value, or $867 for the owner of a home with the average district tax value of $443,277.

The proposal is based on recommendations from a committee of district residents that reviewed $600 million in potential projects.

“We are so grateful for all of our neighbors and community members who spent so much time and dedication working to prioritize needs and develop recommendations to update and safeguard our facilities,” board president Shannon Braun said in a press release.

Voters will decide on three propositions:

▪ Proposition A: $134.2 million for safety, buses and updates. This includes roofs, heaters, air conditioners, electrical and plumbing systems as well as security and technology updates at all schools.

▪ Proposition B: $10.2 million for instructional technology. This will continue existing devices to support learning.

▪ Proposition C: $5.5 million for swim center improvements. This will replace equipment that is past its useful life.

Election day is May 4. Early voting is April 22-30.

The district said it plans to schedule informational meetings about the bond proposal.

