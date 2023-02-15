Grapevine elementary student thwarted abduction by running away from driver

A student at Dove Elementary in Grapevine reported that as he was walking home Tuesday afternoon a man drove up next to him and yelled for the boy to get into his car.

The boy was able to run away and make it home before he was abducted, authorities said.

Grapevine police said they will be increasing uniformed patrols before and after at school campuses

The boy described the man’s vehicle as a black Jeep or SUV with an empty (spare tire) tire rack on the back. Officers searched the area but did not locate the vehicle.

Anyone who sees a vehicle near Dove Elementary matching this description is asked to call Grapevine police immediately.

Grapevine police said residents may notice a heightened police presence around campuses.

Parents are also encouraged to talk with students about safety and stranger danger:

▪ Do not hesitate to run away from a situation where you feel unsafe

▪ Stay aware of your surroundings

▪ If you think a car is following you, run away

▪ Always tell a trusted adult what happened

▪ Make a list of safe places you can run to along your route home