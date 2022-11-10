Grapevine man accused of sexual assault on Mustang Drive. It’s the same charge as in 2019

A 20-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested early Thursday in connection with a weekend sexual assault on a parking lot in the same area where he was taken into custody in 2019 for a similar crime, Grapevine police said.

Police identified the suspect as Antony Acosta, who they said was found hiding in a bathroom at a home on Mustang Drive.

Acosta was previously arrested by Grapevine police, and later prosecuted, after a series of sexual assaults along Mustang Drive in 2019. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in 2019, but court details were not available on Thursday.

The 20-year-old man now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender, Grapevine police said.

Police responded to a sexual assault call about 10 p.m. Saturday at the 29 Fifty Apartments, at 2950 Mustang Drive. A woman told police she was approached by a man who threatened her with a knife, then assaulted her in the parking lot. The man rode off on a bicycle prior to officers’ arrival.

During the investigation, Grapevine police said, they obtained a video of the suspect that helped to identify him as Antony Acosta. Officers circulated Acosta’s photograph through the neighborhood and businesses surrounding the area where the assault occurred. Officers also added extra patrols and security in the area as they searched for Acosta.

Police talked to dozens of residents and acquaintances of Acosta to locate him, and they got information late Wednesday. Two officers learned where Acosta might be and they later confirmed he was in a residence.

Acosta was taken into custody without incident.