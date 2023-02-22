Grapevine man arrested, accused of leading ‘reckless’ NYE intersection takeover, cops say

Grapevine police have identified and arrested the accused ringleader in a group of drivers they say recklessly endangered the public in an intersection takeover on New Year’s Eve, the department announced Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 22, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a state jail felony.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 9. Rodriguez was arrested by Sweetwater police on Tuesday.

Grapevine dispatchers received 911 calls about vehicles revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously in the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police responded immediately to the area and tried to pursue involved parties, according to a news release. Due to the large crowd and several pedestrians in the roadway, the suspects got away, according to police.

Officers were able to collect vehicle and license plate information, and videos from the crime were later posted on social media.

Detectives launched an investigation through the collected evidence and were able to identify Rodriguez as the organizer with assistance from the Dallas Police Department, police said.

Rodriguez is jailed in Nolan County and faces 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.

The dangerous driving investigation remains open as detectives work to identify more of the involved parties. Anyone who has information on suspects, or additional photos and videos, can submit them to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.