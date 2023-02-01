Grapevine man with medical condition still missing; he may have been seen Tuesday

A search continued Wednesday for a missing 31-year-old Grapevine man who has a medical condition, Grapevine police said.

Authorities said they have followed up on four possible sightings regarding 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams, who had was been seen Jan. 23 in Watauga.

Residents reported that they noticed a man walking alone on Tuesday in the Northeast Tarrant County area, then later learned that he may have had been the man reported missing.

Possible sightings of the missing man have been in Grapevine, Hurst and Keller, said Grapevine police, who asked for help to locate him.

Police said concerns for the missing man have increased because he has not contacted his family and because of the continuing cold temperatures.

He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid flannel-like jacket and a hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants with lighter-colored shorts on top and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Authorities believe he is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts should call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127 or email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.