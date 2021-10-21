Grapevine police ask residents for help identifying gas station robbery suspect

Grapevine police are investigating a gas station robbery.

The robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 2600 block of William D. Tate Avenue. Police said the man walked inside the convenience store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding them to open the cash register.

“The robber grabbed the cash, still pointing his gun at the clerk, then walked out of the store,” police said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene by running west.

Anyone with information should call 817-410-8127 or email detectives at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.