Grapevine police asking for help to find missing man as freezing temperatures linger

Grapevine police asked on Tuesday for help to find a missing man from Grapevine who is believed to be traveling on foot.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams, who was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga.

Grapevine police said concerns for the missing man have increased because he has not contacted his family and because of the continuing cold temperatures.

Saulter-Williams has a medical condition that makes locating him more urgent, Grapevine police said.

He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or gray beanie, navy zip-up jacket, black jacket with white trim and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts should call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127 or email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.