Grapevine police investigate reported sexual assault of child by elementary school student

An investigation was underway Thursday at a Grapevine elementary school after authorities received a report of a child being sexually assaulted by another student at Silver Lake Elementary School, Grapevine police said.

Grapevine police released very little information on the case, just identifying the school, at 1301 N. Dooley St.

School officials in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district were advised by Grapevine police to limit information both to protect the family and the investigation.

“We want parents and our community to know that we are working with the family to obtain all necessary information and ensure they are receiving support services moving forward.,” Grapevine police said in a Thursday new release. “We are also working closely with officials from Silver Lake Elementary to maintain the safety of our students and identify any possible suspects.”

Grapevine police encouraged all parents to talk with their children about safety in an age-appropriate way, and watch for signs of possible abuse, including a child who suddenly acts out or displays an extreme mood change.

Anyone who suspects their child could be a victim of abuse is urged to call Grapevine police immediately at 817-410-8127 or 911.

Police officials also noted that the department’s victim services advocate was available to anyone in the community seeking support for themselves or a family member. She can be reached at 817-410-3491 or mmoore@grapevinetexas.gov.