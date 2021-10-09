Grapevine police search for burglar who stole knife from vehicle near Creekview Drive

Grapevine police are searching for an unidentified male suspect who rummaged through cars and stole a knife near Creekview Drive from around 9 p.m. Oct. 2 to 2 a.m. Oct. 3.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a gaiter mask, red shorts, dark socks, no shoes and two different shirts — a white muscle shirt and a black T-shirt. According to a department Facebook post, the suspect changed shirts around midnight.

The suspect stole change and a knife from vehicles along Creekbend Circle, Double Creek Drive and surrounding streets, according to the post. The department said they believe he could live in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to send a tip to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.