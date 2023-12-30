Grapevine restaurant cancels drag act from New Year’s Eve bash after social-media rage

A Grapevine restaurant canceled a drag act from its New Year’s Eve party program, citing a need for safety after an onslaught of complaints on social media.

Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar had promoted a “drag show” Dec. 31 as part of a circus act at a premium-priced party that also will include a fire thrower, a magician, a palm reader, dinner, music and a DJ.

The restaurant posted Friday on social media, the lineup was changed, “For the safety of our Performers, and Staff, and for a pleasurable experience for our Guests ... to ensure a more universally enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.”

Piaf had been the target of hundreds of online complaints after ads for the $75-$150 event including “drag entertainers” were circulated Thursday on social media. One post came from Julie McCarty, leader of the Grapevine-based True Texas Project tea party group.

“Heads up, Grapevine,” McCarty wrote: “Who/What will be strolling our beautiful downtown, and how will they be dressed? ... This is not the atmosphere we want in Grapevine.”

McCarty also criticized Piaf for hosting a palm reader.

After Piaf changed plans, McCarty wrote in a new post: “Victory! Victory! ... Way to go citizens and city council! And thank you to Piaf’s for hearing our concern.”

Local actor Ryan Matthieu Smith is the “disco party” circus director and one of the performers.

He wrote in an online message that he has been producing Piaf’s New Year’s Eve party for two years and that this year’s show included two entertainers in drag singing and doing comedy, along with acrobats.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, was among commenters defending Piaf.

On Facebook, he called the event a “grown folks New Year’s Eve party.”

“Just tell the easily offended to not come,” he wrote. “And why is Palm Reading offensive?”