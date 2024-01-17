Grapevine suspect injured in crash after officer shoots at him during chase, police say

A burglary suspect who hit multiple vehicles during a chase suffered minor injuries after an officer shot at him and he crashed the car he was driving in Grapevine, the Grapevine Police Department said in a news release.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the parking garage of the Jefferson Silverlake Apartments at 1775 North Texas 26. A witness told police they saw a man trying to get into multiple unattended vehicles.

When officers confronted the suspect, the man got back into his car and, while trying to flee, he crashed into an occupied marked patrol vehicle and a parked car, and drove directly toward two officers, police said.

Fearing for their lives, one officer fired their gun to stop the threat, police said in the release. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into a transformer, which caught fire.

The suspect ran away from the car and officers immediately chased after him toward Bass Pro Court, police said. The man was caught at Cowboys Golf Course about 15 minutes later, according to the release.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was transported to jail.

Police identified the suspect as Keyvionte Henderson, 23, of Dallas. Henderson faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and accident involving damage to a vehicle.

The officer who fired their weapon was not injured and is on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of a full investigation, police said.

The Texas Rangers have been called to investigate the case.