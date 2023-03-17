Grapevine U.S. Air Force veteran who searched papers on senators’ desks is sentenced

A private charter airline employee who lives in Grapevine was on Friday sentenced on six crimes in connection with his involvement in the January 2021 intrusion and riot at the U.S. Capitol.

in Washington, U.S. District Judge John Bates ordered Larry Brock, 55, to serve two years in prison for the felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Brock was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison for five misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. Bates ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Bates in November found Brock, 55, guilty of the crimes at a bench trial.

When the riot occurred, Brock worked for a private charter airline that operates from Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport. He is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Beyond the prison term, Bates ordered Brock to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The obstruction crime carries a maximum of 20 years in prison The misdemeanor crimes carry a combined maximum of 3 1/2 years in prison.

At a detention hearing in Fort Worth four days after his arrest on Jan. 10, 2021, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer argued that Brock was a danger because he believed that he was participating in a civil war, he intended to take hostages at the Capitol and may have injured government officials had they not evacuated the Senate chamber.

Brock wore a tactical vest and had a helmet on the Capitol grounds and in the building, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. He entered the Capitol through the Senate wing doors. Brock was in the Capitol building for 37 minutes. He went to the Senate floor, where he rifled through paperwork on senators’ desks. Brock spent about eight minutes on the Senate floor.

While in an area near the rotunda doors, he picked up a discarded pair of plastic flex handcuffs and kept them while he was in the building.

In a Dec. 27, 2020, social media message, Brock wrote, “I prefer insurrection at this point,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 5, 2021, he wrote, “our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.”