Graph shows how Delta variant deaths are rising in countries with low vaccination rates, but deaths in high vax areas remain low

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
A graph shows Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million, Bangladesh, Russia, Indonesia rates seem to be rising, whereas UK and Israel&#39;s rate are staying at the same level
Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million of people as of June 23, 2021. Our World in Data

  • Some nations with high rates of the Delta variant are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths.

  • But others with high rates of vaccination have not seen that uptick.

  • Vaccines have been found to be able to protect against severe forms of COVID-19.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Delta coronavirus variant appears to be more transmissible and more able to cause symptomatic illnesses among people who have been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

But real-world data from four countries where the variant is either dominant or on the rise indicates that vaccinations can protect against the most severe forms of COVID-19 on a country-wide scale.

Russia, Indonesia, Britain, and Israel have been dealing with a surge in cases, which they attribute to the Delta variant.

The variant makes up more than 85% of cases in the UK, Indonesia, and Russia, and about 40% of cases in Israel, according to GISAID, a global database tracking the coronavirus variants.

But while Russia and Indonesia have both seen a sharp uptick in the number of COVID-19 related daily deaths, the UK and Israel have not.

See the full graph here:

A graph shows Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million, Bangladesh, Russia, Indonesia rates seem to be rising, whereas UK and Israel&#39;s rate are staying at the same level
Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million as of June 23. Our World in Data

Israel has only seen a small rise in daily new recorded infections, reporting a weekly average of 99 new cases a day on Thursday, compared to 16 in the previous week - which could explain why deaths have not risen significantly.

But the UK has been reporting more daily new infections, recording on Thursday a weekly average of 12,009 new cases a day. Russia and Indonesia, meanwhile, have reported weekly averages of 17,546 and 14,817 daily new cases, according to Our World in Data.

The difference between the countries' death rates could be down to vaccination.

Despite vaccines being available since December, Russia's vaccination campaign has stalled. As of Wednesday, just 11% of its population has been fully vaccinated, and 14% have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Associated Press reported.

Indonesia, meanwhile, has been struggling to obtain vaccines. As of Wednesday, just 9% of people in Indonesia have received one dose of vaccine, and 4% have been fully vaccinated, Our World in Data reported.

By comparison, the UK and Israel have among the highest rates of vaccination in the world, with 46% fully vaccinated, and 64% having received one dose in the UK; and 59% fully vaccinated, and 63% having received one dose in Israel, according to Our World in Data.

Vaccines seem protective against severe COVID-19

Data from the UK suggests the Delta variant is more likely to break through the protection given by a single shot of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, conferring only 33% protection against symptomatic disease, as Insider's Aria Bendix reported.

But when it comes to protection against hospitalization, even a single dose of both of those vaccines is still highly protective: the AstraZeneca shot offers 71% efficacy against hospitalization, while the Pfizer shot offers 94% protection, data from the UK shows.

Data on the efficacy of other COVID-19 vaccines has not been made available.

The makers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have said that it is "more efficient against the Delta variant," though data to support this claim has not been released.

Indonesia recently reported that hundreds of healthcare workers vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine Sinovac caught the coronavirus. The majority of these did not have symptoms, but dozens needed to be hospitalized, Insider's Sarah Al-Arshani reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Draghi dismisses China's COVID vaccine, casts doubt on Sputnik

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said China's anti-COVID vaccine did not fully work and questioned whether Russia's Sputnik jab would ever get approval from European regulators. Chile has relied heavily on the COVID-19 shot developed by China's Sinovac, but health authorities in the South American country have questioned how effective it is against more transmissible virus variants and are also looking into how long it remains effective once injected.

  • Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist's death

    Hundreds of Palestinians protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the Palestinian Authority over its corruption and misrule in a series of Facebook videos. Palestinians also chanted against the PA at his funeral in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and masked gunmen fired shots into the air.

  • 'All of us are praying': Search underway after Florida police officer shot in head

    Florida police are offering a $100,000 reward for help locating the man suspected of shooting an officer in the head Wednesday.

  • Remains of 751 people found in unmarked graves at former Canadian schools

    The remains of 751 people, mainly indigenous children, have been found in unmarked graves on the site of a former Catholic residential school in Canada. They were discovered on the grounds of the Marieval Indian Residential school in Saskatchewan less than a month after the bodies of 215 children were uncovered on the site of another defunct Catholic school at Kamloops in British Columbia The grim discovery sent renewed shockwaves through a country which is still coming to terms with evidence of

  • Miami building collapse: Four dead and 159 missing, officials say

    Rescuers continue to search for survivors trapped in the rubble of the 12-storey building.

  • Officer in critical condition after being shot in the head, manhunt on for suspect

    A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Wednesday night, authorities said. The officer was responding to a suspicious incident at the time, the department said. The unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

  • House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6

    A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks that he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who has opposed a commission and remained loyal to former President Donald Trump. It was a violent mob of Trump's supporters that attacked the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory after Trump told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

  • Nearly all Covid-19 deaths in US now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, analysis

    Only 0.1% all breakthrough infections needed hospitalisations in May

  • Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

  • Expert shares how we can protect children from coronavirus Delta variant

    The Delta variant, which accounts for about 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus in coming months — if not sooner, experts say.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Indiana woman gets probation in first Capitol riot sentencing

    Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a single charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol building and was sentenced to three years of probation.

  • U.K. Expands ‘Green’ List, Germany Urges Caution: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. added Spain’s Balearic islands and Malta to its quarantine-free “green” travel list and said rules will be relaxed later to more destinations for people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged residents to remain cautious and get fully vaccinated even as they enjoy a summer of travel and relative freedom.South Africans were set to march in Pretoria as a third wave of infections in the country’s economic hub is expected to peak

  • The US hasn't vaccinated enough people to stop a Delta variant spike of infections, one of the leading US public-health experts has warned

    Ashish Jha, dean at the Brown School of Public Health, said that communities with the lowest vaccine rates were most vulnerable to the Delta variant.

  • Matt Hancock’s wife: The quietly dignified osteopath descended from a baron and a viscount

    Martha Hancock’s oversized sunglasses could not quite hide her devastation on Friday morning as she stepped out of her London home before a bank of flashing cameras. Yet the mother-of-three remained quietly dignified, refusing to comment about her husband’s alleged infidelity. Mrs Hancock, an osteopath, has long protected her family life, opting to keep a low profile and largely swerving big public events. Born Martha Hoyer Millar, she enjoyed a privileged upbringing, descended from a baron and

  • Israel delays entry for vaccinated tourists as delta variant spreads

    Israel is postponing the date individual tourists can enter to Aug. 1 amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Authorized tour groups are still allowed.

  • Oxford researchers say they developed COVID vaccine efficacy predictor

    Researchers at Oxford University said Thursday they developed a method for predicting the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines by a blood test.Why it matters: The model "can be used to extrapolate efficacy estimates for new vaccines where large efficacy trials cannot be conducted," the researchers said in their paper, which was submitted for peer review for publication in a scientific journal on Thursday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Florida officer shot in the head; manhunt underway

    A manhunt is underway for the suspected shooter, who may be in a 2016 Honda HR-V with California tags.

  • Videos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami. ‘Like a bomb went off’

    Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.

  • Why More People Are Getting Two Different Coronavirus Vaccines

    The most widely used coronavirus vaccines are designed as two-shot inoculations, and nearly everyone worldwide who has had both doses has received the same vaccine both times. But that is changing, as more countries are allowing — and even, in some cases, encouraging — mix-and-match inoculation, with people receiving a first shot of one vaccine and then a second shot of a different one. On Tuesday, Germany’s government revealed that Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, had received two different shots,