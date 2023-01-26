GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail

Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.

The mother asked that her face not be shown and that her son’s name not be used for fear of retaliation.

According to the mother of the victim, the video shows five clayton county jail inmates attacking her 21-year-old son. He was stabbed 23 times.

“He had stabbings to his ear, his head, his chest area, his stomach,” she said.

Channel 2 blurred some of the images in the video, but the video is still difficult to watch.

The mother said one of the inmates recorded the incident with a cell phone and posted it to social media.

Attorney Akil Secret with Hall & Lampros Law Firm said this raises questions about the sheriff’s office.

“It raises serious questions about the maintenance and potential negligence on the part of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office,” said Secret. “I actually, to this day, have not looked at the video and will not look at it because I heard it is very terrifying.”

Sheriff Levon Allen released a statement to Channel 2 and said he became aware of the assault on Jan. 4. Allen said, in all, five inmates, including Beau Mosely and Derrick Thrash, were identified and charges with attempted murder. They are also facing possession of prohibited items charges.

Attorney Secret said the victim was a non-violent pre-trial detainee.

Both Secret and the victim’s mother want to know how other inmates got access to the 21-year-old’s jail cell, and how those men got a weapon and a cell phone.

Channel 2 reached out to the sheriff’s office for answers, but no one has responded.

As for the victim’s condition, the mother said he has a long road to recovery.

“He’s in a wheelchair, has a collapsed lung, has a hard time breathing,” said the mother.

Sheriff Allen did go on to say in the statement that the attack was gang-related and that “there will be zero tolerance for gang activities in the Clayton County Jail.”

