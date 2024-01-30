CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department posted a video on Facebook Monday of a group attacking a juvenile on a downtown sidewalk.

The graphic video shows a dozen kids punching and attacking the victim until he falls on the sidewalk. He’s then kicked repeatedly in the stomach, chest and head until the group leaves.

“In the last week, violent crime incidents have occurred among juveniles here in Cincinnati,” Chief Teresa Theetge said. “This video should be disturbing to us all. There is no reasonable explanation for anyone to inflict harm upon another in our communities. As a city, we will not back down or surrender to disobedient juveniles who are instilling fear, harm or chaos.

“As arrests are made, the message must be clear; severe consequences should occur to the greatest extent of the law.”

The post asked anyone with information on the attack or any of the suspects in the video to call the CPD Central Business Section at 513-352-5442 or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: GRAPHIC: Cincinnati police video shows group attacking juvenile downtown