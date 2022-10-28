Graphic details revealed of kidnapping that proceeded three killings

Police investigate after 16-year-old Javeir Randolph was gunned down just a few blocks from Walnut Hills High School on Oct. 13, 2021. He ran from the shooting and made it to his mother's arm before he died. No arrests have been made in his death.

Graphic details of a kidnapping at a gunpoint were revealed Friday after a teen was indicted in adult court in a series of three killings.

Michael Madaris is accused of making a male juvenile victim strip at gunpoint and dance. Investigators say this incident took place just a few weeks before the Madaris started killing people.

Madaris is 16 now. Prosecutors said he was 15 when he shot and killed three people in September and October of 2021. Madaris was arrested in December and has been in juvenile detention as the court case proceeded.

On Friday, Madaris was indicted on Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He will now be tried as an adult.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said all three victims - Avante Baker Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and Javeir Randolph, 16, - were killed because they were "potentially identified as rival gang members."

Deters said in the case of the kidnapping, Madaris and a 20-year-old adult, Roneal Reese, pulled the teen off the street because he was listening to a rapper associated with a rival group.

The video shows the teen dancing while they laugh and shout commands at him to take off more of his clothes. They repeatedly tell the teen to say, "F--- Corn."

At one point, the teen flinches and screams as one of the suspects threatens to shoot him.

During a juvenile hearing in the case, investigators said "Corn" refers to Cornelius Foster, Jr.

Foster was 16 when he was killed on Sept. 5, 2021, in Mount Airy in a shooting that wounded three other people. Prosecutors said the kidnapping occurred Sept. 7, 2021.

Reese, the adult charged in the kidnapping, is also accused of vandalism. Court documents state that on Oct. 4, 2021, Reece went to Spring Grove Cemetery where he urinated and stomped on the grave of Foster.

18-year-old J'oni Travis was arrested and charged in Foster's death in February.

On Friday, Deters said Madaris faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges.

"The fact that 15-year-olds are running around this city executing others is hard to believe," Deters said.

Deters said that while the kidnapping victim survived, he is traumatized and his family still fears for his safety.

"When I saw it, I was sick to my stomach," Deters said of the video. "I could not believe the inhumanity directed at another human being."

During Friday's press conference, Deters also spoke about the indictments of Marquez Coleman, 27, and Carlie Dailey, 26. Both men are charged with murder in the death of Lorenzo Grey in June.

Grey was killed in front of his infant child, Deters said.

He said Coleman and Dailey were both out of jail on bond at the time of the killing. He said Coleman had cut off his ankle monitor and Dailey was wearing his at the time of the killing.

Deters said the case is an example of how low bonds and GPS monitors fail to protect the public. Deters was asked if holding a press conference to discuss these cases was a political move to get people to support Issue 1, which would force judges to consider public safety when setting bonds.

"I hope it does," Deters said. "I hope people pay attention to this stuff."

