"Graphic, Gruesome" Crime Scene Shocks Police
When the bodies of Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown are discovered, investigators are baffled by the gruesome scene.
When the bodies of Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown are discovered, investigators are baffled by the gruesome scene.
It's less than $25!
You need this in your kitchen.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starting job, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Brown will also see the field vs. Indiana on Saturday.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
The other is manual labor -- jobs that require lifting heavy payloads and managing unwieldly tools, be it warehouse work or construction. Of course, these aren’t the only jobs that are hard on the human body.
The Toyota Sienna:Remix concept is a throwback to the glory days of car audio competitions, with 60 speakers, a DJ booth, and underglow.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
What do you do when too much imagination leads to too many project cars and too little adventure? Get to work.
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
Falls from windows, poisoned food, physically impossible self-strangulation, and bodies discovered with head trauma or bullet holes — these are some of the ways that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political opponents have met their unnatural deaths in recent years.
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class sedan with turbodiesel engine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A look at how the big moment came together and whether Samantha Jones will return to the "Sex and the City" universe.
“The experience would certainly help, especially considering there’s probably going to be a fair amount of rookies over there.”
Grab the 15-inch 256GB MacBook Air at Amazon for just $1,099 (in midnight and space gray), back down to the lowest price we've seen to date.
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
Researchers in Australia have found a new use for old coffee grounds: concrete doping!
People are using the "Ashley look at me" TikTok sound to show off transformations from using a funny filter to what they actually look like.