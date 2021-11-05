New graphic novel illustrates long-lost pre-WWII essays by Jewish teens

A contest that took place in the years before WWII and the Holocaust asked Jewish teenagers living in Eastern Europe to write essays about their lives. Now, these long-lost entries are being reimagined into a new graphic novel, titled “When I Grow Up” by Ken Krimstein, published by Bloomsbury and available November 16th. Jim Axelrod shares some of the fascinating stories being featured.

