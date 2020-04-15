Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company's (NYSE:GPK) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2016 Mike Doss was appointed CEO of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Mike Doss's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Graphic Packaging Holding Company is worth US$3.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$9.2m for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 26% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$5.6m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Graphic Packaging Holding. On an industry level, roughly 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Graphic Packaging Holding allocates salary in line with the wider market.

As you can see, Mike Doss is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Graphic Packaging Holding Company is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Graphic Packaging Holding has changed from year to year.

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company Growing?

On average over the last three years, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 6.4% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.2%.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Graphic Packaging Holding Company Been A Good Investment?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has generated a total shareholder return of 4.9% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Graphic Packaging Holding Company with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. Considering this, we wouldn't want to see any big pay rises, although we'd stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.