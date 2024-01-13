Graphic surveillance video shows brazen fatal shooting inside Brockton sushi restaurant

BROCKTON — A graphic surveillance video released by authorities shows the brazen shooting inside a Brockton restaurant that left one man dead on Friday night.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office released the video late Saturday afternoon that shows Friday night's fatal shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet, at 718 Crescent St.

The shooting left 22-year-old Joe Araujo, of Brockton, dead.

In the video, children and families can be seen eating just feet from where Araujo, who was sitting at a booth inside the restaurant with a woman, was shot in close proximity.

More: Brockton man, 22, identified as victim in Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet shooting

The video shows a gunman, who appears to be carrying an empty takeout container and wearing a face mask and hooded jacket, walk through an aisle inside the restaurant, stop briefly at a table and pull out a gun from the jacket before firing it. The victim appears to put his hand up as the gunman fires a bullet.

Several children can be seen in the surveillance video. One child returns to an adjacent table just seconds before the shooting while another child, who is seated in the booth directly behind the victim, is seen being escorted out by a family member moments after the gunfire.

The DA's office said the faces of potential witnesses and minors have been blurred and edited in the video.

"Preliminarily, the victim appears to have been the target, and this was not a random act of violence," the DA's office said.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Surveillance video released from shooting at Brockton Hibachi Sushi