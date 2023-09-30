Graphic video: Teens rush to help shooting victim at Oklahoma State Fair
Teens rush to help shooting victim at Oklahoma State Fair
Teens rush to help shooting victim at Oklahoma State Fair
What parents need to know about risky viral challenges.
I just graduated college, so you should definitely listen to me.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
Former contestants claim they were exposed to everything from "emotional warfare" to unsafe working conditions during their time on the show.
It has more than 85,000 ratings.
'My hair has never grown like this before': More than 33,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
Stock up on these cozy fits! The post These sweater dresses under $50 from Nordstrom Rack are cute and comfy appeared first on In The Know.
Save on Patagonia, The North Face, Nike and more. The post DICK’S Sporting Goods is having a 2-day flash sale, and you can get up to 50% off appeared first on In The Know.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
My teeth have never looked better!
Will QB Cameron Rising play for the first time all season?
Netflix is shipping its final DVD rentals, marking the end of an era that helped make the company the streaming behemoth it is today.
Inter Miami angered some of its more loyal supporters Thursday by revealing a steep hike of season-ticket prices for 2024.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Zapier today announced the launch of Canvas, a new tool that aims to help its users plan and diagram their business-critical processes -- with a fair bit of AI sprinkled in there to help them turn those processes into Zapier-based automations. Canvas is now in early access. Over the years, Zapier has moved from offering its customers the basic tools to connect one web service to another to allowing them to build rather complex integrations and workflow automations.
Honda is touting today that drivers of its EVs will soon have access to the most charging locations in America. This is thanks to just-announced agreements with EVgo and Electrify America, two of the largest EV charging networks in the States. Honda previously signed on with the NACS charging standard, granting access to Tesla's massive Supercharger network.