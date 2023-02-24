A graphical comparison of Russian, Ukrainian forces a year into war

WASHINGTON — One year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war has left at least 8,006 civilians dead, the United Nations’ leading human rights organization reported on Feb. 21.

Additionally, 13,287 civilians were injured over the past 12 months, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights found. Explosive weapons — including artillery shells, airstrikes, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles — caused about 90.3% of civilian casualties, the office added.

As Ukraine continues to bolster its forces with Western arms, Moscow is using unorthodox methods to depreciate Kyiv’s military prowess. On Feb. 24, 2022, Defense News published information on the weapons inventories of Russia and Ukraine, based on data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance+ database. The following is an updated version, with footnotes at the bottom of this article.