Grass being prepared for Super Bowl LVII

A discount store in the Philippines will be accepting onions as a mode of payment for select in-store items. As the prices of onions in the nation have soared in recent months, the expensive commodity can now apparently be used to pay for household items. In a viral Facebook post, which has already received over 18,000 likes since it was shared on Wednesday, Japan Home Centre (JHC), which claims to be the Philippines' "first and only Japanese discount store," announced that customers can exchange onions for their chosen product.