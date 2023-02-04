Grass being prepared for Super Bowl LVII
West Coast Turf pulls the sod from their farm to take it to State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl.
Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs. Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch are among the committee members, the person said.
The Super Bowl Experience is scheduled to open at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday through Super Bowl Sunday.
With just 3 points separating second and sixth place in the Big Ten standings, MSU hockey's home series against Notre Dame is its most important yet.
7's Carolyn Clifford made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday to surprise a deserving Detroit nonprofit!
While Marquette has surged into Big East title contention due to the efficiency of its offense, the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles showed Saturday they also can win with defense. Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists as Marquette overcame a sluggish performance and defeated Butler 60-52 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. “Obviously not one of our better offensive games, but the defensive effort was terrific," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said.
Remember the butterflies you’d get going into school on Valentine’s Day? You spent hours writing out and decorating each card, and of course, perfecting your V-day box — making sure it’s the most extravagant of the bunch. You couldn’t wait to see all of the cards you’d get in your box from your classmates. But […]
LSU basketball lost again to No.5 Alabama on Saturday, extending its losing streak to 10 games.
Key NFL offseason dates #Bills fans should know in 2023:
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
Drinking coffee with milk may have important anti-inflammatory effects on your body, a new study finds. Experts explain why and how it works.
Sources say Prince William feels like Prince Harry is "not to be trusted" after his explosive memoir Spare and has made "no effort to speak to" his brother.
Tucson Medical Center is launching a Mega Millions Raffle.
A discount store in the Philippines will be accepting onions as a mode of payment for select in-store items. As the prices of onions in the nation have soared in recent months, the expensive commodity can now apparently be used to pay for household items. In a viral Facebook post, which has already received over 18,000 likes since it was shared on Wednesday, Japan Home Centre (JHC), which claims to be the Philippines' "first and only Japanese discount store," announced that customers can exchange onions for their chosen product.
STORY: Ryder declined to specify where precisely the balloon was positioned over the United States, saying he didn't want to get into an "hour by hour" cycle of updates.The balloon over the United States has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) above the central part of country, the Pentagon said, adding it would likely be over the country for a few more days.
Last month’s killing of a nonbinary activist known as “Tortuguita,” marked the first police killing of a demonstrator in the history of the U.S. environmental movement.
The Birds are getting ready to fly to Arizona.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers: "What's becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever."
Illinois' Orange Krush student section lied for discount tickets, got caught by Iowa and lashed out. An important story for the lessons it can teach.
The officer led the 46th Engineer Battalion at the Louisiana installation.
The Gamecocks are on a roll in the series but are in search of their first win in Connecticut.