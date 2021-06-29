Grass-cutting dispute led to assault in Hunker, troopers say

Jun. 28—A Hunker man is headed to court next week after state police said he assaulted a neighbor with the butt end of a knife during an argument over cutting grass, according to court documents.

Troopers last week arrested Ian Christian Cartia, 28, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, harassment and simple assault after a disagreement with his neighbor, Jason Beal, along the 200 block of Faust Hill Road. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

According to online court dockets, Cartia was released from the county jail on Friday after posting $25,000 bail.

According to Trooper Troy Faulk, the dispute occurred began when Beal was cutting grass in his backyard and decided to cut grass along a natural gas line right of way that runs between neighbors' properties.

Faulk said Beal told police that as he was mowing the stretch a neighbor identified as Janet Slebodnik objected and confronted Beal, who was aboard his riding lawnmower. Slebodnik is Cartia's mother, according to police reports.

"I can cut my own (expletive) grass," Slebodnik reportedly told Beal, Faulk reported her saying.

Beal told officers that he turned his mower around and resumed cutting grass in his front yard.

A short time later, police allege Cartia exited Slebodnik's home, walked over to Beal's property and began yelling at Beal about yelling at his mother.

"Beal turned off his lawn tractor, stepped off, ... confronted Cartia, stating, 'Get off my property,'" Faulk reported.

Cartia grabbed Beal by the throat with his right hand while Beal struck Cartia in the forehead "in self defense," Faulk said. The blow knocked Cartia to the ground. At that point, Cartia pulled out a yellow and black knife and began swinging it at Beal, Faulk reported.

"Beal attempted to get out of the way, but Cartia struck Beal on the forehead causing a laceration to the right side of his forehead," Faulk said, and that state police determined that Cartia struck Beal with the butt end of the knife.

Story continues

The wound required medical attention.

Faulk said Cartia admitted walking on to Beal's property and confronting him while possessing a knife. Police said they confiscated the knife.

Beal could not be reached for comment.

Reached by phone, Cartia said he "regrets" the incident.

"I went over there to try to talk, hoping to work it out. I didn't want to cause an issue with my neighbor," Cartia said. "I feel terrible about it. But when he struck me first, I reacted and defended myself."

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .