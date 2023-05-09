Grass Valley man wanted in Yuba County arrested

May 8—Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a 46-year-old Grass Valley man arrested Saturday had three arrest warrants from Yuba County.

According to the sheriff's office, Nevada County deputies arrested Adam Angelico, 46, of Grass Valley on "multiple felony warrants" at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning at his home in the 19000 block of You Bet Road. Angelico allegedly evaded deputies in two pursuits the week prior, officials said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on April 28, a Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 black Infiniti G35 coupe with expired registration on Highway 49, northbound at La Barr Meadows Road, officials claimed.

"The suspect vehicle failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed, exiting the highway onto West Empire Street," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. "During the pursuit, the Infiniti crossed over double yellow traffic lines to pass two vehicles and failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies then terminated the pursuit for community safety."

After running the suspect vehicle's license plate, deputies learned that the registered owner, Angelico, had active warrants out of Yuba County with bail amounts totaling $175,000, officials said.

"The warrants included charges of two counts of battery, two counts of battery on a correctional officer or medical personnel, and two counts of committing a felony while on court release," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. "Approximately 40 minutes later, deputies responded to Angelico's residence to attempt service of the arrest warrants, when they again witnessed the black Infiniti being driven at a high rate of speed eastbound on You Bet Road. The Infiniti crossed over the double yellow line and drove in the opposing lane of traffic to pass a vehicle prior to deputies attempting to conduct a traffic enforcement stop. A deputy was able to identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Adam Angelico."

Officials claimed that once deputies began to pursue the Infiniti, the Infiniti allegedly passed three vehicles and a bicycle in the opposing lane of traffic. Deputies again terminated the alleged pursuit after units lost sight of the vehicle as it turned on to Red Dog Road, officials said.

Then, on May 4, members of the Grass Valley Police Department observed the same Infiniti traveling southbound on Highway 49, sheriff's office officials said. According to officials, the vehicle was being driven recklessly and passing vehicles. Officers did not attempt to pursue the Infiniti due to heavy traffic and wet roads, officials said.

"Due to Angelico's active violent felony warrants and his disregard for the public's safety while driving, deputies formulated a plan to safely take Angelico into custody," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies served the arrest warrants at Angelico's home. According to officials, he was in bed and placed under arrest without further incident. He was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City. The pursuit case was forwarded to the Nevada County District Attorney's Office for consideration of additional charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety, officials said.