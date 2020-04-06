Grassroots Charity Fund to Provide Critical Protective Equipment to VA Nurses

Cynergy, California IT and Communications Firm Featured in a ZUMA Good News Report

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based Cynergy (cynergy.pro) today launched a grassroots campaign via a GOFUNDME campaign to help procure protective critical supplies for the healthcare workers at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), America's largest integrated health care system, who are on frontlines of the War on COVID-19.

Cynergy is well-known among government circles for its mission-critical IT and communication solutions. Run by a single mother disabled Vet Cindy Manson, and her daughter Edda Margeson, the dynamic mother-daughter team are highly experienced and skilled in getting materials made to government specifications and on military deadlines. Seeing issues upon issues regarding supply chains in the news, the logistics experts wanted to help.

Reaching out to VA Hospital managers, they found out that medical masks were in critical need, as well as gloves and surgical gowns. The women put their money where their hearts were and found a source that could make a truck lot of hospital grade masks in less than a week, donating the $21,000 of their own funds needed to make it happen. In less than a week, their charity was delivered in the form of thousands of masks, to VA Hospitals in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, and New York.

"Demand is huge and we realized that $21,000 was just a drop in the Pacific Ocean in the War with COVID-19," said Cynergy's Edda Margeson, 28. "That's when we decided to raise $100,000 worth of targeted critical supplies more. Further research with our government sources, showed us, the gigantic need and that time is of the essence, and we calculate $5 million is needed to get it done, to get those who serve, those who serve us, veterans like my mom, who put their lives on the line for all of us the protection while helping Coronavirus patients."

That 'drop in the ocean' – their initial good deed charity – has been very well-received. One VA Hospital manager, who received 6,000 masks only 5 days after saying they were in dire need, said, "I appreciate you thinking of us during this very somber time. Our military brothers and sisters whom we care for need this. Thank you."

Learn more about Cynergy's efforts at https://www.gofundme.com/f/serving-those-who-serve-usmedical-supplies

This story is brought to you via ZUMA Good News Stories

Text by Scott Mc Kiernan and Photography by ZUMA Press Wire Service (http://www.zumapress.com)

January 28, 2020, Zouping, Binzhou Shandong Province, China: Overwhelmed with emotion, nurses hug. Hands and hugs as nurses comfort each other. They are part of an eight nurse and doctor team, taking care of patients who have new coronavirus COVID-19 pneumonia, in the isolation ward in a Zouping Hospital. (Credit Image: © TPG via ZUMA Press)

