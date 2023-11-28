A 'grassroots' process: How Hamilton County will spend $1.6 million in opioid settlements

Bobby Turner, supervisor for Hamilton County Public Health's Stigma-Free Access for Everyone program, works inside the van on Nov. 17.

Hamilton County budgeted $1.6 million in settlement money this year from prescription painkiller lawsuits and will spend another $1 million on local efforts to stop the dying and prevent new harm in 2024.

The money is just a fraction of what the county has coming in settlement money from painkiller distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and the pharmaceutical company Janssen.

Hamilton County is on track to receive more than $11 million in direct settlement money over at least 18 years. The county will also receive more than $36 million in settlement money in the same time period as a designated region for a statewide nonprofit with an objective carry treatment, harm reduction, prevention strategies and other investments into the future to curb the opioid crisis.

Here’s a look at how the county is spending this money.

Experts and people with lived experience guide decisions for both pots of money

This year, county commissioners depended on advice from a 700-member Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition on which projects and services to fund.

The voluntary group includes:

Medical addiction specialists and public health experts.

Mental health professionals.

Harm reduction advocates.

Criminal justice and law enforcement representatives.

Business and faith-based community leaders.

Substance use prevention and education experts.

As part of the county’s role as a region in the statewide nonprofit, called the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, Hamilton County assembled an advisory board of stakeholders who include:

Addiction experts.

Public officials from communities devastated by the opioid epidemic.

People who’ve experienced addiction themselves.

“It was a very grassroots kind of process,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus. She said all of the voices included on the board are important to decide on strategies to fight the epidemic into the future.

Rashida Pearson, Caracole Harm Reduction Services coordinator, speaks during the A1 Harm Reduction Resource Fair at Living God Church in Avondale in February. The church is among those helping to provide bridges to addiction treatment and harm reduction for Black residents in Hamilton County.

Money will head to local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic

Among projects and services budgeted this year are:

$50,000 for primary medical care services – including care for xylazine wounds – at the Hamilton County Public Health safer drug use site in Corryville. This service is in place now.

$50,000 to Hamilton County Mental Health and Addiction Services to help bridge a gap in addiction services and harm reduction care for Black residents. The effort began with a workgroup in 2018 to address disparities in overdose deaths among Black residents, whose deaths continue to climb while white residents’ deaths have stabilized.

$300,000 to the Hamilton County Justice Center to pay the salary of an addiction services coordinator to guide inmates with addiction to community services as they are released from the jail and to build counseling space in the jail's care pods. The pods are spaces designated for inmates with addiction to receive treatment services as they complete their sentences.

Major Daniel Ems said the services coordinator, who is in place now, is guiding inmates who are released from jail directly into community treatment and social services.

“Otherwise, they go right back into the environment they came from,” Ems said. “There needs to be a soft handoff to the agencies that can help them.”

How the opioid settlement money will be used in 2024

Hamilton County will put $4.8 million of its $36 million share in settlement funds through the OneOhio Foundation toward programs and services in 2024. That money is separate from the $1 million that the county received as a direct allocation and will budget locally next year, as part of the $11 million settlement money that’s earmarked for local projects and services.

The state foundation will post an online portal for grant applications for treatment and prevention services funding in 2024, so that agencies that believe they have solutions to the opioid crisis can apply.

“We want to be around to support the issues (with addiction) long term,” said Alisha Nelson, executive director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How one Ohio county will spend millions from opioid settlements