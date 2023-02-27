Grateful to Chinese friends but see no prospects of negotiations Kremlin on China's "peaceful plan"

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that Moscow studies the "peaceful plan" of China but so far sees no reasons to go "in a peaceful direction."

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Any attempts to work out plans that will facilitate peaceful resolution of the conflict deserve attention. We treat the plan of our Chinese friends with great attention as well.

Concerning the details, they must be scrutinised, the consideration of interests of both sides is a durable and stressful process.

At the moment we see no prerequisites for the peaceful resolution of this story.

The Special Military Operation [i.e., the war in Ukraine] is ongoing; we are moving towards our goals."

Background:

On 24 February 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, claimed that he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published the so-called "peaceful plan" with its ideas concerning the regulation of the Russian war against Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points.

Zelenskyy does not consider China’s plan peaceful but sees some advantages in the initiative as well.

