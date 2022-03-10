Graton Resort & Casino is First US Property to Unveil New Kascada® Dual Screen Gaming Experience

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. --News Direct-- Graton Resort & Casino

Graton Resort & Casino

Graton Resort & Casino will unveil Light & Wonder™’s new Kascada Dual Screen slot cabinet on March 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The advanced-tech games are first to market for Graton Resort & Casino.

“We are excited to partner with Graton Resort & Casino on the first to market launch of Kascada Dual Screen,” stated Matt Wilson, Group Gaming CEO at Light & Wonder. “At Light & Wonder we are fully focused on developing great game content and hardware. Kascada Dual Screen builds on the proven performer, Kascada Portrait and we couldn’t be more proud to build momentum by launching it with one of our most celebrated brands, Double Money Link®.”

Kascada Dual Screen will offer Graton guests the opportunity to experience two high definition 27” displays, lightning-fast game play, ambient lighting and crisp, custom multi-channel sound.

Graton Resort & Casino is the luxury destination in Sonoma County for gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The casino features over 3,000 slot and video poker machines, more than 115 table games and live poker. Dining options include Tony’s of North Beach for Italian fare and the sophisticated 630 Park Steakhouse. The hotel at Graton Resort & Casino is a AAA 4-diamond property, including an expansive pool area, 24/7 concierge and spa/salon.

For more information on Graton Resort & Casino or to book your stay, visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

MEDIA, PLEASE NOTE: To request further information, interviews or additional images, please contact Brianne Miller at Graton@landispr.com or (650) 575-7727.

For information regarding Light & Wonder, please contact media@lnw.com.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. The Company brings together 5,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Story continues

About Graton Resort & Casino

Located in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence among the rolling hills of Northern California's wine country. Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Resort & Casino features table games, the latest slot machines, upscale and casual dining, plus entertainment options for visitors and locals alike. For more information, please visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States by SG Gaming, Inc., and/or its parent or affiliates.

SG Gaming, Inc. is a licensed gaming manufacturer and a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation, d/b/a Light & Wonder.

© 2022 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

###

Contact Details

Landis Communications Inc.

Brianne Miller

+1 650-575-7727

andreamjdavis@gmail.com

Company Website

https://www.gratonresortcasino.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/graton-resort-and-casino-is-first-us-property-to-unveil-new-kascada-r-dual-screen-gaming-experience-891407739