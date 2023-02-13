Graton Resort & Casino Launches Reimagined Rewards Program

Rewards card to offer exclusive access to resort amenities and events

Graton Resort & Casino is introducing a new, updated, Graton Rewards Program. This free incentive program will offer exclusive access to offers and experiences based on reward levels.

“We are excited to offer this updated Graton Rewards Program, featuring invitation-only promotions and special events,” said Lana Rivera, Vice President and General Manager at Graton Resort & Casino. “Our goal is to reward our loyal guests, and these brand-new benefits are one of the ways that we are saying ‘thank you.’”

The Graton rewards program also offers:

A variety of ways to redeem awards (slots, hotel, spa & salon, resort-style pool, gift shop merchandise discounts)

Promotional entertainment offers for headliners at Graton Resort & Casino

Las Vegas packages (with partner resort, Wynn)

Cruise line vacations (with partner, Princess Cruises)

Complimentary pool cabanas and daybeds

Complimentary spa & salon treatments

General Manager Council Membership

Guests can sign up for the free Graton Rewards Program by visiting the Rewards Center or the new Rewards Kiosk. Guests that sign up for the Rewards Program receive $25 in free slot play upon joining. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to qualify for a Rewards Card, with a valid form of ID. Complete Graton Rewards Program rules are available here.

Resort amenities include:

A full gaming experience, with 3,000 slot and video poker machines, more than 130 table games and live poker.

A modern, upscale 200-room hotel with a Four Diamond rating from AAA for its superior quality and service.

The Spa & Salon, with 10,000 sq. ft. of high-quality treatments and services.

A 1,200 square feet fitness facility with state-of-the-art cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

An expanded pool area (148,000-gallon swimming pool) with a bar, pool-side dining, spacious cabanas, and comfortable lounge chairs.

Guests have a complete range of dining options:

630 Park Steakhouse (fine-dining steak and seafood, with an extensive wine list).

Tony’s of North Beach and Tony’s Slice House (Italian fare with pastas, pizzas, antipasti, and salads all prepared from Tony’s famous recipes. Tony’s was recently awarded “Best Pizzeria in America” by Forbes).

Boathouse Asian Eatery (innovative Asian cuisine).

Marketplace, serving everything from burritos, award-winning barbeque and burgers to noodle soups and specialty coffee drinks.

For more information on Graton Resort & Casino or to book your stay, visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

About Graton Resort & Casino

Located in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence among the rolling hills of Northern California's wine country. Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Resort & Casino features table games, the latest slot machines, upscale and casual dining, plus entertainment options for visitors and locals alike. For more information, please visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/graton-resort-and-casino-launches-reimagined-rewards-program-809292200