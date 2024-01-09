What is graupel? Here's what you need to know about Phoenix's closest thing to snow

Snow is an uncommon event around Phoenix, hence it is normal for Valley residents to get excited about snow in the desert.

However, most of the time, when desert dwellers believe they see snow in the wintertime, it's not snow — it's graupel.

According to Ted Whittock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, graupel are tiny icy structures that might look like snow from afar, but they're not. They are like small, soft hail with numerous pellets.

"We usually see them in events where we have cold temperatures, and we can also see them during convective weather like thunderstorms," Whittock said.

Both graupel and snow look very similar. Both are white-colored, opaque, and can accumulate, but an expert eye like Whittock's can differentiate ice pellets from snow.

What is the difference between snow and graupel?

Whittock explained the processes that form snow and graupel are different.

Snow forms in clouds at temperatures below freezing and stays frozen until it hits the ground, never changing form.

Graupel starts out as snowflakes but collects supercooled water droplets from updrafts into showers, coating them in layers of ice.

The weather service has hundreds of trained spotters across Arizona, who learn how to identify and report weather phenomena.

According to Whittock, graupel looks more clear upon a close look. Additionally, when they accumulate, snow looks more uniform, but graupel looks more irregular and does not look as white as snow.

The white stuff on John Penn’s car in Phoenix? Graupel.

What is the difference between hail and graupel?

Hail and graupel form through a similar process in which liquid droplets freeze as they come in contact with an already frozen particle.

However, hail is larger and sturdier than graupel because it is pure ice that forms within strong updrafts in thunderstorms. Graupel, instead, can be formed in weaker updrafts.

Why is it called graupel?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word comes from the diminutive of Graupe, which means "pearl barley" in German.

How rare is graupel in Phoenix?

Phoenix typically sees a lot of graupel in the wintertime, Whittock said.

Winter days with a lot of precipitation and humidity set the perfect conditions for graupel to fall as they allow for supercooled water droplets to form, and cold temperatures allow for ice to reach the surface, which does not typically happen in the warmer months.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is graupel? Here's what to know about Phoenix's closest thing to snow