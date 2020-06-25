'Grave concerns': COVID-19's surge in Sunbelt states shows the virus, not testing, to blame

President Donald Trump blames the rising number of COVID-19 cases on increased testing and suggests case counts would drop with fewer tests. But infectious disease and public health experts dispute that claim, saying the surge in coronavirus cases in Sunbelt states reflects a potentially dangerous new phase of the pandemic.

Arizona, California, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record-high new daily coronavirus cases during this week, as case counts continue to rise in more than half of U.S. states.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is facing a massive outbreak with another 5,000 cases reported Wednesday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported Wednesday 7,149 tested positive, a record number for the nation's largest state. Both states this week surpassed the entire European Union on the average number of daily cases.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will make travelers from nine states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. It's a reversal from the early pandemic weeks when Florida, Texas, South Carolina imposed a similar quarantine on travelers from New York and the two neighboring states.

This week, both Connecticut and Arizona conducted 1.7 tests per 1,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University's testing tracker. Yet, while Connecticut had 1.3% positive, Arizona had 22.1% positive for COVID-19.

Arizona hospitals on Tuesday reported the highest-ever number of beds and ventilators used for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization recommends sufficient testing so that 5% or fewer individuals who take tests have the virus, but these states exceed that. When the positive test rate is higher, it could mean states are testing only the sickest individuals and missing those who show no symptoms but can still spread the virus.

With cases surging in states with such high positive test rates, "that is not because of an increase in testing," but an indicator cases are spreading, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

States that effectively test and trace contacts of infected individuals have a much better chance of controlling COVID-19, even with an increase in cases, Adalja said.

Many people are no longer staying home and avoiding large group gatherings. Some are congregating at bars, churches and political rallies without masks or social distancing. In those communities, COVID-19 has thrived.

Handlebar in Houston temporarily lost its liquor license for failing to comply with capacity limits in June 2020. More

Stephen Kissler, postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said testing is critically important to slowing the virus that causes COVID-19.

"It's because of testing that we're able to see these increases in cases in various places and probably able to catch them sooner than we would otherwise," Kissler said.

He said testing allows public health workers to track the contacts of infected and detect where there are large outbreaks.

"That allows us to escape from some of the negative economic consequences," Kissler said. "I think that's one of most frustrating things about some of the suggestions that testing should be reduced that it is precisely testing that will free us from the most economically crippling solution ... by testing more we have a better sense of where the virus is, so our response can be a lot more targeted. That allows us to avoid having to do these mass societal shutdowns that are so detrimental to the economy."