A 'grave' crime is committed: Tombstone reported stolen from Abilene business

A tombstone reportedly was taken from an Abilene business Wednesday, and Abilene police are looking for the suspects who hauled off the stolen stone.

The tombstone was believed to be taken Tuesday from a business in the 1000 block of North Treadaway Boulevard, police said.

It had "not been placed on a grave," but was on display in front of the business' office, according to reports.

There are no suspects, but the victims are willing to press charges.

