'Grave evil': Pelosi denied Holy Communion by San Francisco archbishop for pushing abortion rights

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer be able to receive communion in her hometown of San Francisco after the local archdiocese said her vow to make abortion legal crossed a line the Catholic church could not ignore.

In an announcement that he also tweeted out, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone notified Pelosi that her staunch support of abortion and her refusal to personally explain her position to him necessitated action.

"After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion," he said.

Pelosi has been a vocal advocate of abortion rights for decades. But her decision in September to bring to the floor a bill making Roe v. Wade the law of the land following passage of a Texas law that effectively bans terminating pregnancies beyond six weeks proved a bridge too far for her local archdiocese.

"Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional right to basic health care," Pelosi said at the time of the House vote. The Texas law "is the most extreme, dangerous abortion ban in half a century, and its purpose is to destroy Roe v. Wade, and even refuses to make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This ban necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade."

The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure 219-210 almost entirely along party lines.

The archbishop's decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of abortion within the next few weeks. A leak of a draft opinion earlier this month indicated a majority of justices planned to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Please know that I stand ready to continue our conversation at any time, and will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you," the archbishop wrote to Pelosi.

A request for comment from Pelosi's office was not immediately returned.

