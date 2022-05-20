  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Grave evil': Pelosi denied Holy Communion by San Francisco archbishop for pushing abortion rights

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer be able to receive communion in her hometown of San Francisco after the local archdiocese said her vow to make abortion legal crossed a line the Catholic church could not ignore.

In an announcement that he also tweeted out, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone notified Pelosi that her staunch support of abortion and her refusal to personally explain her position to him necessitated action.

"After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion," he said.

More: Explosive leaked draft in abortion case reveals Supreme Court on verge of overturning Roe

Pelosi has been a vocal advocate of abortion rights for decades. But her decision in September to bring to the floor a bill making Roe v. Wade the law of the land following passage of a Texas law that effectively bans terminating pregnancies beyond six weeks proved a bridge too far for her local archdiocese.

Pelosi warns of an 'all out assault' on womens' rights after Roe vs Wade leak
Pelosi warns of an 'all out assault' on womens' rights after Roe vs Wade leak

"Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional right to basic health care," Pelosi said at the time of the House vote. The Texas law "is the most extreme, dangerous abortion ban in half a century, and its purpose is to destroy Roe v. Wade, and even refuses to make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This ban necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade."

The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure 219-210 almost entirely along party lines.

More: Senate fails to make Roe v. Wade law of land amid expected Supreme Court opinion curbing abortion rights

The archbishop's decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of abortion within the next few weeks. A leak of a draft opinion earlier this month indicated a majority of justices planned to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Please know that I stand ready to continue our conversation at any time, and will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you," the archbishop wrote to Pelosi.

A request for comment from Pelosi's office was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion rights: Nancy Pelosi no longer allowed Catholic communion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco Archbishop Bars Pelosi from Receiving Communion over Abortion Stance

    San Francisco archbishop Salvatore Cordileone informed Pelosi that she is no longer eligible to receive Communion in the archdiocese of San Francisco due to her support for abortion.

  • Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion over support for abortion rights

    The Archbishop of San Francisco barred Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from receiving communion over her support for abortion rights and access. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a letter to Pelosi on Thursday that he had requested to speak to her after she vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, in the wake of…

  • Pete Davidson Is Leaving Saturday Night Live : Report

    Davidson joined the NBC sketch comedy show as a featured player in September 2014

  • Poland's treatment of Ukrainian refugees provides a lesson on humanity | Opinion

    When Ukrainians speak about their experiences fleeing the war, they express their deep appreciation for what Poland has done for them.

  • Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to ‘Crush’ the Left and Impose ‘God’s Moral Order’

    Jacky Eubanks, a Gen Z zealot running for state office in Michigan, vows to make contraception illegal, insisting: "God's morality is for everybody"

  • Pelosi, Senate Dems weigh in on DHS memo, slow walk of House bill to protect justices

    Democrats appear divided on additional security measures for Supreme Court justices after a leaked memo warned of more Roe v Wade protests

  • Dr. Oz slams efforts to legalize marijuana, claiming it will make people not want to work

    "I don't want young people to think they have to smoke a joint to get out of their house in the morning," Dr. Mehmet Oz said.

  • Half of U.S. Women Risk Losing Abortion Access Without Roe

    Around 64 million women and girls of reproductive age live in the United States, and more than half of them live in states that could seek to ban or further restrict access to abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many of the millions of people who live in these states would be able to seek legal abortions elsewhere, but the barriers to access — including financial resources, time off work and child care — may be hard for some to overcome. This analysis includes 28 states t

  • Oracle's Larry Ellison Took Part In 2020 Call About Contesting Trump's Election Loss: Report

    Ellison was on a call with other Trump backers including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Fox News host Sean Hannity, The Washington Post reported.

  • US Secret Service: Two sent home after 'incident' in South Korea

    The pair were involved in an off-duty incident in South Korea ahead of US President Biden's visit.

  • Middlesex College graduates 1,600 at 55th commencement ceremony

    Middlesex College awarded 1,633 degrees and certificates to 1,600 students May 16 during its in-person 55th commencement ceremony.

  • 5 facts you need to know about the monkeypox outbreak as the virus spreads in US and Europe

    Monkeypox, which can cause pus-filled boils, is spreading in the US and Europe. Here's what you need to know about symptoms, treatment, and risk.

  • More nations expected to sign up for Pentagon’s Ukraine aid group

    A group of international defense chiefs convened by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to coordinate military aid for Ukraine is likely to be larger when it meets for the second time on Monday.

  • Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.?

    The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to an abortion, clearing the way for the procedure to be banned or tightly restricted in 26 states. Below is a look at penalties abortion providers could face in a post-Roe world and whether the laws could apply to women seeking abortions. The abortion bans that would go into effect would prosecute providers, such as doctors, or pharmacists who provide abortion-inducing pills.

  • Russian begs forgiveness in war crimes trial

    STORY: A Russian soldier asked a Ukrainian widow to forgive him for murdering her husband, as a Kyiv court heard the first war crimes trial arising from the Russian invasion.At the second hearing on Thursday (May 19), Kateryna Shelipova, asked 21-year-old tank commander Vadim Shishimarin if he repented. “Yes. I admit guilt. I understand that you will not be able to forgive me. I ask for forgiveness.”Shishimarin had pleaded guilty a day before to killing the unarmed 62-year-old civilian. Oleksandr Shelipov died in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka, a few days after Russia's invasion on February 24th.The widow told the court she heard shots fired from their yard and called out to her husband, who was wearing civilian clothes. He was already dead, she said. "I screamed so much."The Kremlin has said it has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits its ability to provide legal assistance. Elsewhere during the months of conflict, Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians and has identified what it says are more than 10,000 possible war crimes. The International Criminal Court is leading a team of prosecutors investigating war crimes allegations in the country. Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in such crimes.Shishimarin is accused of firing several shots with an assault rifle at Shelipov's head from a car after being ordered to do so. Asked if he had been obliged to follow that order, he said "no." He could face up to life imprisonment if convicted.Ukraine is currently gripped by the fate of hundreds of its own soldiers who gave themselves up to Russia.Kyiv hopes Moscow will hand them over as part of a prisoner swap. But some Russian voices are calling for them to now be put on trial.

  • One third of Americans should consider masking indoors, says CDC, as a fifth wave of COVID cases looms

    Much of the Northeast is now considered to have high or medium-levels of COVID-19 in the community as new Omicron subvariants spread in the U.S.

  • PA-based company fills gaps in U.S. infant formula shortage

    One small business is sharing how it's helping parents amid the infant formula shortage in the U.S. CEO of Byheart Ron Belldegrun joins CBS News Mornings.

  • Russian soldier says he did not want to kill

    STORY: Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, has pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old civilian, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28.“I sincerely repent. I was nervous at the time when it all happened, there were hostilities. I did not want to kill the victim, but that's how it happened and I'm not denying it,” Shishimarin said.Shishimarin is accused of firing several shots with an assault rifle at a civilian's head from a car after being ordered to do so.Defence lawyer Viktor Ovsiannikov, told the court that Shishimarin had only fired the rounds after twice refusing to carry out the order to shoot and that only one out of three-to-four rounds hit the target.He said that Shishimarin had fired the rounds out of fear for his own safety and questioned whether the defendant had intended to kill."I conclude that Shishimarin fired aimless shots and did not intend to kill the civilian, and that he carried out the order not with the aim of killing the person, but formally, with the hope that the rounds would not hit them," Ovsiannikov said.He said, "I personally think the Russian servicemen that were with Shishimarin, Makeev and Kalinin, should be in the dock right now, along with Kufakov, had he not died. And maybe even more the senior leadership of the other country that I think is guilty of unleashing this war, not this young man."State prosecutor Andriy Synyuk said the arguments did not change the essence of the case.The judge may hand down a verdict on Monday (May 23) when the court next convenes. The state prosecutor has asked the court to sentence Shishimarin to life in prison.

  • The Belarusian dictator’s dilemma

    With Alyaksandr Lukashenka, it is often difficult to separate the signal from the noise.

  • Cannes 2022 Red Carpet: Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, and More (Photos)

    The 75th Cannes Film Festival opened May 17 with glitzy premieres and an even more glam red carpet.