Grave markers damaged in DUI crash at city cemetery

Nov. 9—A Crab Orchard area man was arrested Saturday morning after Crossville Police found the motorist in his vehicle in the Crossville City Cemetery in the area of several damaged grave markers.

Scotty Andrew Godsey, 53, Hwy. 70 E., is charged with possession of heroin with intent, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Heroin seized weighed approximately .51 grams, according to MPtl. Samantha Seay's report.

Police responded to the city cemetery around 11:49 a.m. Saturday to find a 2013 Ford Escape that had traveled through the cemetery, "running over several headstones."

Godsey, who declined medical attention, told police he "pulled over at the cemetery because he was about to fall asleep."

After being given several field sobriety tests at the scene, Godsey was taken into custody and jailed on the charges. Godsey was placed under $15,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

