Grave markers stolen from Page cemetery

Jan. 25—At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were stolen from a cemetery in Page earlier this month, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

On Jan. 7, the cemetery caretaker contacted the Sheriff's Department, making a complaint of vandalism and theft, Fridley said.

"When deputies arrived, the caretaker showed deputies where at least 13 bronze military grave site markers had been removed and stolen," the release stated.

Fridley has asked for the public's assistance in the ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, bronze is an alloy generally made of copper and tin.

Military.com says the Veterans Administration will provide a grave marker for any deceased eligible veteran: "The VA furnishes upon request, and for no charge, a government headstone or marker for the unmarked grave of any deceased eligible veteran in any cemetery around the world, regardless of their date of death."

Flat markers made of granite, marble or bronze are most common.