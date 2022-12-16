Gravely trial ends with habitual offender ruling

Dec. 16—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing a possible life sentence under West Virginia's habitual offender law after a jury decided Thursday that he was the same person found guilty on two previous felonies.

A habitual offender hearing was held before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for Deliezha D. Gravely, 27, of Bluefield. A jury was selected, but it was not their task to determine whether Gravely was guilty or not guilty of an offense, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

The goal was not to prove to the jury that Gravely was guilty or not guilty, but to prove that he was the defendant who was convicted of felonies on prior occasions, Pfeifer said.

In Gravely's case, the state's goal was to show that Gravely was the person who was convicted back in 2013 of possession with intent to distribute marijuana in North Carolina; the same person who was convicted in 2015 of fleeing from law enforcement while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and the same person who was convicted in January of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, Pfeifer and Lynch said.

After deliberating, the jury agreed that Gravely was the same person who was convicted of fleeing from law enforcement while under the influence of drug or alcohol and the same person convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, but could not agree about the 2013 marijuana charge from North Carolina, Pfeifer said.

Lynch said finding Gravely was the same person convicted of the two felonies was enough for an habitual offender ruling. Two prior felony convictions are needed along with a "triggering offense," she stated. In Gravely's case, the triggering offense came in September when he was convicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department found a firearm in Gravely's possession after a traffic stop.

Attorney Robbie Dumapit, who represented Gravely, said while questioning Sgt. Matthew Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department that Gravely's first and middle names were spelled differently on the three records of the felonies, and that there could be other people with similar names. Horn said he had not arrested Gravely in North Carolina. While questioning other witnesses Dumapit said that people other than his client could be the Gravely named on the criminal records.

Gravely faces the possibility of life in prison, but he would be eligible for parole after 15 years. A hearing for motions and possible sentencing was scheduled for a later date.

"For him, there's been several felonies," Lynch said. "There's been a couple of felonies in a row that each involve a firearm. I think it comes to a point after a while when somebody engages in repeated criminal behavior which is evidence of a clear disregard for the law and that they forfeit their right to reside in the community."

In a separate case, Gravely was charged last May with with attempted murder, malicious wounding, prohibited person with a firearm, wanton endangerment and conspiracy after a 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured May 3 during a drive-by shooting on Frederick Street in Bluefield. The case has not yet gone before the Mercer County Grand Jury, Lynch said.

"He hasn't been found guilty and is presumed innocent on those charges," Lynch said.

