Graves of British WWII heroes finally restored after being left to crumble in the Iraqi desert for decades

New headstones at CWGC's Habbaniya War Cemetery in the Iraqi desert

The damaged graves of more than a hundred Second World War heroes buried in the Iraqi desert have been restored to their former glory after decades of conflict prevented their upkeep.

The graves, which mark the final resting place of 173 Second World War casualties and 117 who died in conflicts in the late 1940s to 1950s, are to be given new headstones to honour those who lie within.

Situated in Habbaniya War Cemetery, 60 miles west of Baghdad, they have lain untended since 1990 thanks to war and political instability making it unsafe for staff at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to manage the site.

Following an improvement in the security situation, stonemasons at the CWGC's operations base in Beaurains, France, began producing nearly 300 white Portland stone headstones in December last year to transport to Iraq.

Local contractors started work on the ground in March, with the stones now installed and the cemetery restoration on the cusp of completion.

Workers prepare the ground for nearly 300 new headstones at CWGC's Habbaniya War Cemetery

Among the soldiers buried there is Lance Corporal William Kirby, born in Liverpool, who died aged 22 during fighting for Fallujah on May 22 1941. The son of a general labourer and one of eight children, he joined the army at the outbreak of the Second World War and was stationed in India.

He was part of a detachment of 350 men of the King's Own Royal Regiment (Lancaster) airlifted to Iraq to reinforce the British garrison at RAF Habbaniya who were under threat from Iraqi nationalist forces, who had been encouraged by the Nazis to destabilise the Allies in the region.

On May 19 1941 a fierce battle began to secure the town of Fallujah, an important strategic crossing point of the Euphrates River on the road to Baghdad. British forces, fighting against tanks and mortar fire, were eventually able to drive back the Iraqis.

Lance Corporal Kirby was one of 18 men from his regiment killed on the same day. His and his fallen comrades' graves have gradually deteriorated over time due to the high salt content in the Iraqi ground.

Staff work to honour those who lost their lives at war

If stonework is not properly maintained it becomes dried out and can crumble. Habbaniya War Cemetery sits inside what is now an Iraqi air base, making it a more secure location to begin repairs.

Safety concerns led to the CWGC placing its operations in the country on hold for decades, save for brief periods where repairs were possible.