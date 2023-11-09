Gravette asks voters to extend current sales tax for improvements

TechCrunch

Google's AI-powered search experience is rolling out worldwide, after initial launches in select markets, including the U.S., India and Japan. Starting today, the AI-based conversational experience known as SGE, or Search Generative Experience, will be available in mor than 120 new countries and territories, globally. In addition, SGE will see other minor improvements, starting in the U.S., in terms of asking follow-up questions and using features like translations and definitions.