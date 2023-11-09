Gravette asks voters to extend current sales tax for improvements
Gravette asks voters to extend current sales tax for improvements
Gravette asks voters to extend current sales tax for improvements
The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.
In my cart as I type: a silky Tarte concealer, a clinically proven Kiehl's eye cream and an award-winning mascara.
Following Troy Aikman's comments. Quinnen Williams denied the quote attributed to him but ever speaking to the commentator.
The latest MCU film finds Captain Marvel unexpectedly teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to combat a vengeance-seeking Kree warrior.
Shopping for gifts doesn't have to put a dent in your wallet. From a designer leather card case to a tiny power bank, these are the best affordable gifts anyone would love.
Warner Bros. Discovery, like other media companies, is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.
You can snag an Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon or Walmart for $349 as part of an early Black Friday deal. That’s a discount of $50, representing a 13 percent savings.
Get some holiday shopping done early with AirPods for $69 (!), a Fire TV for $70, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Google's AI-powered search experience is rolling out worldwide, after initial launches in select markets, including the U.S., India and Japan. Starting today, the AI-based conversational experience known as SGE, or Search Generative Experience, will be available in mor than 120 new countries and territories, globally. In addition, SGE will see other minor improvements, starting in the U.S., in terms of asking follow-up questions and using features like translations and definitions.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save an unheard-of $69.
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad tablet has dropped down to $249 in an early Black Friday deal. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year and amounts to a reduction of nearly 25 percent.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early this year and includes $50 off the new Apple Watch 9
We found must-have Black Friday deals from Apple, Shark, Serta and Lego — up to 70% off.
Google is expanding its AI-powered search engine to more than 120 countries.
Samsung has announced its own generative AI model, which could debut on Galaxy S24 devices in early 2024. Gauss can handle tasks like composing emails and generating images.
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles hold promise for use cases where electric vehicles don't make sense. Trouble is, do they make any more sense?
Google is rolling out new features and improvements for Home and Nest, one of which could make it much easier for users to create complex home automations even if they don't know how to code.
Amazon's new Fire TV soundbar lets you keep things simple while giving you that movie theater sound. Some are even saying it's the best soundbar on Amazon.
The sustainable kicks had no break-in period and were comfy straight out of the box.
The analyst who called the 2008 financial crisis is predicting big changes in the housing market as baby boomers downsize.