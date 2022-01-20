Cozy up to Gravity’s huge sale—save up to 30% on weighted blankets, robes and more

Gravity Blanket makes our favorite weighted blanket and right now you can shop the site for major markdowns.

If you're looking for some calm this winter, we have good news: Gravity Blanket, which makes our favorite weighted blanket, is discounting some of its soothing weighted products, and the savings are substantial.

Gravity is currently offering 30% off select products on its website. This means you can get savings not only on its famous weighted blankets but also weighted bathrobes, sleep masks and more cozy accessories.

We tested the 15-pound version and called it the "most luxurious and well-crafted weighted blanket we used” thanks to its even weight distribution, which provided a comforting amount of pressure that didn't make our tester claustrophobic. While the exact model we tested isn't on sale, this version that swaps the plush cover of the original for a cool cotton version (even better for spring, we think!) should function just like the one we loved. You can pick up the queen/king-sized 35-pound blanket for $185.50, a savings of $79.50 from the $265 list price.

Our tester described wearing the Gravity weighted robe as feeling like a "never-ending hug."

You can keep that comfort going with the Gravity weighted fleece robe for $91 (normally $130). Our tester describes the feeling of the robe as a “never-ending hug.” This robe weighs just 3 pounds and is made of a plush, polyester fleece that our tester found both soft and fluffy. Its two deep pockets leave plenty of room for smartphones, snacks, a TV remote or anything else you might need after a long day. While we wish the robe had a better balance, we certainly think it's worth the buy.

With all the work done this year, why not spend the season in a cozy cocoon of comfort? Shop these Gravity Blanket products before the sale ends.

