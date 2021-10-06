Grawn woman arrested after crashing car into mobile home

Oct. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A 24-year-old Grawn woman was lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail after officials said she sped away from a traffic stop, crashed her car into a mobile home and fled the scene on foot.

Traverse City Police Lt. Erich Boher said the woman was reportedly driving a four-door sedan on Garfield Avenue just after midnight Saturday when she pulled over to the side of the road in response to a traffic stop.

Once the officer was out of his patrol car and walking towards the woman's vehicle, however, officials said she sped off.

The officer returned to his vehicle and pursued the driver, who made her way to Barlow Street where, officials said, she crashed her car into a mobile home in the Town & Country residential community.

The driver fled on foot, officials said, though she was soon apprehended and faces multiple charges including suspected operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The unnamed owner of the home, located at the corner of Manor Lane and Barlow Street, has insurance, an employee of Town & Country said Wednesday.