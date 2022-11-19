Grawn woman arrested on suspicion of abandoning 29 cats

Nov. 18—GRELICKVILLE — Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing December court proceedings on the alleged abandonment of 29 cats outside an animal hospital.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said it received a call on Oct. 6 that dozens of cats had been left in metal cages outside the VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital in Elmwood Township.

Two weeks later, 13 of the cats were accepted by Munchkins' Mission cat rescue in Suttons Bay, according to previous reports.

Andrea Slatter, founder and president of Munchkins' Mission, said she still has six of the 13 cats in her custody, and they all have been neutered and given medical attention.

The other seven went to local "responsible agencies," Slatter said.

"They are now the baker's half dozen, and they are all ready for responsible homes," Slatter said.

She said this is not the first case like this that she's seen in the area, and hopes people will realize there are consequences to abandoning animals.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported that, after a monthlong investigation, Jasinski had been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the animals in October.

Jasinski was arraigned in the 86th District Court on one count of abandonment and cruelty to 25 or more animals, court records show.

Court records did not indicate whether a plea was entered at that time. But a $10,000 personal recognizance bond was approved by the court, with the stipulation that Jasinski does not house any animals, documents show.

Her next court date is Dec. 2 in 86th District Court in Traverse City.