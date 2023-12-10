Gray, chilly winds and scattered flurries
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
Colder air is moving in behind a storm system, as winds swing around to the northwest, resulting in cloudiness and a few scattered snow flurries.
A wave of low pressure will work northward along the Eastern Seaboard, with moisture remaining east of the Ohio Valley, except for some lake-effect snow showers overnight and early Monday.
Skies will be partly sunny on Monday, with some lingering clouds and a stray snowflake in the north. High pressure will bring clearing skies late in the day, allowing readings to dip down into the mid-20s Tuesday morning.
Dry and seasonably cool weather will prevail all week. A cold front will slip through Tuesday night with a few clouds. Afternoon readings will range from the low to mid-40s the rest of the week, with morning lows in the mid- to upper 20s. More high pressure will build in from the northwest midweek, keeping the weather tranquil into the weekend.
Forecast
Sunday: Mainly cloudy, chilly breeze. High 40
Tonight: Cloudy, cold, few flurries. Low 30
Monday: Early flurry, clouds mixing with sun, brisk. High 39
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (27)
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (28)
Thursday: Sunny. High 44 (26)
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 46 (29)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (33)
